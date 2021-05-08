DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 482 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $67,340,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.