DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $508,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.4% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655 in the last three months.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

