DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $734,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.