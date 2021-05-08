DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Booking by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booking by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,385.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,167.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,286.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.