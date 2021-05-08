DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 15,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

XHB opened at $79.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $79.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

