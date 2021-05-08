DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $109.55. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

