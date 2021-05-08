De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 10,000 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,620 shares in the company, valued at $30,735,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pool stock opened at $444.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.35. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $212.63 and a 12 month high of $445.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

