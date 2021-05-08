Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $1.17 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00086218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00062865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.28 or 0.00783794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00102588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,163.15 or 0.08947707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

