DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Ingredion worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,501 shares of company stock valued at $132,839 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

