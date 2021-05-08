DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 6,679 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.01.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.