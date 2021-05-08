DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 921 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $152.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.