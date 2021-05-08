DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.