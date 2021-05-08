Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:VCF opened at $14.59 on Friday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
