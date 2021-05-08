Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Trading Up 0.8%

Deliveroo Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Deliveroo Holdings Plc operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom. It connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

