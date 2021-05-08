Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $103.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

