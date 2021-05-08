Delphy Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $57,727.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00080959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.03 or 0.00796254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00104636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,731.33 or 0.09729799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00044401 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

