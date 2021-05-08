Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.62 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

DAL stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. 11,150,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,997,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.85.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

