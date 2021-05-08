Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.