Denise R. Cade Sells 2,165 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. 367,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,830. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.