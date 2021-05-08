Denise R. Cade Sells 2,165 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. 367,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,830. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in IDEX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

