Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 10,855,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,317,953. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.33 million, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

