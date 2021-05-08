Desjardins Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGIFF. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.96.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.