Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €57.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €54.78 ($64.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.29. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

