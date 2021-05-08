Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €88.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €74.60 ($87.76). The stock had a trading volume of 718,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

