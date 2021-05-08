Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $188.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.36.

ZG opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

