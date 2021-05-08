Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $34.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.16.

BLMN opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

