Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $40.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Securities started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.68.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,041. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -438.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

