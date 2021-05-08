Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their neutral rating on shares of Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.75 ($17.35).

EPA ENGI opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.25 and its 200 day moving average is €12.36. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

