Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.73.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

