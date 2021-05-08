Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVN. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.12.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,175,000 after buying an additional 621,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,517,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

