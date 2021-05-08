DexKit (KIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One DexKit coin can now be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00010255 BTC on exchanges. DexKit has a market cap of $4.83 million and $2.22 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DexKit has traded 51.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00255756 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,985.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.69 or 0.01143699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00030716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 269.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.67 or 0.00754893 BTC.

DexKit Coin Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DexKit

