DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

