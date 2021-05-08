Diamond (DMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,307.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00005360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.29 million and $54,307.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Diamond has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002634 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00109123 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,595,113 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.