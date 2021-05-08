DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

DRH stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.16.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

