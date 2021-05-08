Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at $134,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

