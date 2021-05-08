DIGG (DIGG) Trading 14.7% Higher This Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $62,620.95 or 1.06988389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $54.91 million and $461,333.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00067259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00256335 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.04 or 0.01124272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.83 or 0.00768533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 292.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.