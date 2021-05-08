Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 506,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $530.90 million, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

