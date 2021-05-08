Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $3,639.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.81 or 0.00794443 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

