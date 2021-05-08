Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,817 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TGLS opened at $12.24 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $583.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

