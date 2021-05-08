Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Akero Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,948 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

