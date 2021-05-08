Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys Shares of 125,785 CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $769.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.57 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

