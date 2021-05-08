Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of AssetMark Financial worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $920,441.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,382.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,468 shares of company stock worth $3,177,581 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

AMK opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,172.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.