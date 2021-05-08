Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,646 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $22,752,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

