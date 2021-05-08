Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.

DIOD stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 489,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.83.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.