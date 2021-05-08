Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.98 million-$447.02 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.90 million.
DIOD stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 489,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,199. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
