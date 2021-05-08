Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.83.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 520.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 77.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 37.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

