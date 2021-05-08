Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIISY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DIISY stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

