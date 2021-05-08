Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Discovery were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

