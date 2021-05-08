Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dnb Asa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.76%.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

