DNotes Market Cap Reaches $19,717.49 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 63.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, DNotes has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $19,717.49 and approximately $188.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

