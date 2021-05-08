Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after acquiring an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $220.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.