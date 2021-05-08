Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.68.

Shares of DPZ opened at $432.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

